Gerard Pique returns to Barcelona training

Gerard Pique has returned to Barcelona training following injury, as reported by El Mundo Deportivo.

The former Spain central defender had always been anticipated to return to action following the current international break and he is now on course to meet this timeframe.

Pique has been plagued by knee injuries in recent months and suffered a fresh setback in the Copa del Rey semi final remontada victory over Sevilla but his prolonged absence has been notable in Barcelona news.

That has sidelined him for the past four weeks but he is now anticipated to return for this weekend’s upcoming La Liga clash against Real Valladolid.

The central defender sustained a long-term knee injury in a loss at Atletico Madrid in November and his return to the fold in February was weeks, if not months, ahead of the date originally anticipated.

The former Spain international had suffered from a grade 3 sprain to the medial lateral ligament and a partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the original injury.