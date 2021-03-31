Esports company partnered by Real Madrid’s Courtois buys women’s club

DUX Gaming – the company which Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias are major shareholders – has bought women’s top-flight side EDF Logroño.

The esports company last year bought men’s Segunda B side Internacional de Madrid and changed the name to DUX Internacional de Madrid to reflect the new ownership.

The company’s plans are to ensure that side wins promotion to the Segunda – Spain’s second tier – while they are also now investing in female outfit EDF Logroño, who will contest this season’s Copa del Reina final against Barcelona.

The details are outlined by a report in Diario AS, with this being the first time that an esports company has invested in women’s football.

OFICIAL | El EDF Logroño, firma un acuerdo con @teamduxgaming para llevar Logroño, La Rioja y el Fútbol Femenino a otra dimensión. La galaxia DUX se convierte en copropietario del club con el que compartiremos equipación y escudo la próxima temporada.#GoDUX #WelcomeDUXLogroño pic.twitter.com/h891lTESPi — EDF Logroño Femenino (@edflogronofem) March 30, 2021

The alliance will become effective next summer when together they prepare for the 2021/22 season, with the club being renamed DUX Logroño with the badge and colours of the club reflecting the investors.

The women’s club are quoted as saying: “We want to train sports values ​​in all our teams, both male and female, in order to truly create the club of the 21st century.”

Courtois has added: “DUX evolves from esports and is proving to be a model of success. After DUX Inter, the arrival in Logroño is a fantastic idea that also serves to support women’s football and its growth.”

Betis striker Iglesias said: “We are very happy about this great step. Each movement that the club makes further demonstrates the values ​​it has as its base and its identity. Being able to enter this project together with EDF Logroño is a unique step and which adds positively to the entire growth and professionalization movement that is taking place in women’s football.”