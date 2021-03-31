Barcelona monitoring move for Milan captain

Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli is out of contract at the club next summer and Barcelona are said to be monitoring his situation.

That is according to a report from Italian sports paper Gazzetta dello Sport, who say that the central defender may not renew his contract at the Rossoneri and could become available on the market.

The player’s agent Mino Raiola is said to be asking for the Milanese giants to double his client’s contract to a whopping €6m per year, and the club are subsequently considering a move to cash-in on the player this summer.

Milan have an option to sign central defender Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea permanently this summer while Simon Kjaer is also a regular at the San Siro.

The 26-year-old joined the club in 2015 and has clocked up 219 first-team appearances and assuming the captain’s armband, but he is said to be a target of both the Blaugrana and Juventus.

The Catalan club have Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza currently in those positions.