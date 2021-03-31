Barcelona dominate La Liga Team of the Month for March

The team of the month in La Liga for March is dominated by Barcelona players as the side recorded three victories from three.

Data performance website Whoscored.com has derived the strongest XI of the month with five Blaugrana stars in the side.

🇪🇸 La Liga Team of the Month for March pic.twitter.com/bRxJUW3lln — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 31, 2021

Barca star Lionel Messi, whose performance is ranked at 9.44 out of 10 – comfortably the highest in the division – is joined by teammates Sergino Dest, Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza and Sergio Busquets.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is rated as the second best performing player with a score of 8.56, while his Madrid teammate Casemiro is also in the XI.

Atletico Madrid’s recent run of below-par form means that despite leading the way in the league, only goalkeeper Jan Oblak is present.

The other three players in the team are Jawad El Yamiq, Nabil Fekir and Mikel Merino of Real Valladolid, Real Betis and Real Sociedad respectively.