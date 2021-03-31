Barcelona confirm contract renewal of youth star and promotion to first team

This season’s Barcelona news has constantly featured positive updates on the club’s promising array of young stars.

While Pedri and Ansu Fati have caught the headlines this season, the likes of Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig and Illaix Moriba have also increasingly played roles this season.

Now, the club have confirmed that another youngster has signed a new deal at the club and a report from Diario Sport claims he will be part of the first team squad at Camp Nou next season.

❗ [ÚLTIMA HORA] ❗ 👏 Álex Collado, blaugrana fins al 2023 📝 Tots els detalls 👉 https://t.co/kUSymzdvGA#ForçaBarça 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/sk5xE2N4gC — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) March 31, 2021

Alex Collado – a left-footed attacking midfielder – has penned a contract through to the summer of 2023 and is now likely to break into the first team ranks.

The 21-year-old – a star for the B side – has only made two previous senior appearances for the side: against Celta Vigo in April 2019 and at Valencia in January 2020.

⚠️🔵🔴 Álex Collado, RENOVADO. El club ha ejecutado el +2 y tendrá ficha del primer equipo la próxima temporada. La cláusula subirá a 100M #fcblive pic.twitter.com/YCRTWK2GMr — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) March 31, 2021

The former Espanyol youngster is said to now have a €100m release clause in his contract.