Bringing in a strong centre-forward is a priority for Barcelona according to Marca. This isn’t new. It was also a priority last summer, as well as in the winter. But finally it seems as if Ronald Koeman will be able to bring in that central attacking threat that he so desires.

What’s less clear is who it will be. Koeman wants Memphis Depay, Joan Laporta insists on Erling Haaland while certain voices within the club have identified Sergio Aguero. Barcelona can’t sign everyone. The intention is to bring in two, with the former two favoured at this time above Aguero.

Depay is out-of-contract this summer, and has played under Koeman with the Dutch national team. His ambition is to join Barcelona. Koeman would love for him to be joined by Haaland, but that deal is financially complex, with the Norwegian valued at €150m. Despite this, Laporta is determined to make it happen.

Aguero is said to be interested in a move to Camp Nou, but he’s very much third on the list. Barcelona can’t bring in three forwards because there’s other areas they’re interested in, like a centre-back in Eric Garcia and a midfielder in Gini Wijnaldum. Both players will be available on free transfers.