Valencia’s three-man managerial shortlist

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas and Granada coach Diego Martinez are on a three-man shortlist at Valencia to replace Javi Gracia.

That is according to a report today in Marca, who say that experienced Spanish boss Michel is another name being considered at the Mestalla.

Los Che have won just five of their last 19 matches in La Liga although they have won each of their last four home games to help move them clear of the relegation dogfight.

They currently languish in 12th place with 33 points from 28 matches – 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

However, the report adds that Gracia will exit the club this summer with no decision taken yet to ensure there is continuity until the end of the campaign.

Granada boss Martinez is out of contract this summer while Bordalas is also expected to leave Los Azulones in summer.

Read more: Getafe boss Jose Bordalas will leave club at the end of the season

The vastly experienced coach Michel González is another candidate after leaving Mexican club Pumas for personal reasons.