The three key people in the rise of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele

Forward Ousmane Dembele has enjoyed a true return to form and fitness this season at Barcelona.

After three years of injury problems, this season Dembele has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence in form and fitness, featuring 35 times this season and 15 this calendar year.

Now a report in L’Equipe, as cited by Marca, has outlined how Dembele has employed three people to maintain and improve his rise to prominence.

They are Salah Ghaidi (physical trainer), Jean Baptiste Duault (physiotherapist) and Anthony Audebaud (cook).

Salah Ghaidi was a runner of 400m and 800m distances and is said to be key in helping Dembele form and maintain his physique.

Jean Baptiste Duault is a former physiotherapist of the French athletics team and he is focused on preventing Dembele from having injury problems again.

Audebaud is in charge of feeding the player – formulating his diet and ensuring Dembele is eating right; an issue that was outlined as a problem during the player’s first years at the Camp Nou.