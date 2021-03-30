The player set to leave Barcelona after playing just 17 minutes for the club

It was only a year ago that he made the switch to Spanish football, but Matheus Fernandes now looks set to move on from Barcelona after just 17 minutes in the first-team.

The Brazilian moved from Palmeiras in a curious deal worth €7m last year and he was immediately loaned to Real Valladolid, where he made just three appearances.

The midfielder has a contract at the Camp Nou through to the summer of 2025, although it is appearing increasingly unlikely he will feature for the club again.

As per a report in El Mundo Deportivo, he has no future in the plans of Barcelona news but the problem is that he is unlikely to find a buyer.

Fernandes has featured in just 17 minutes for the club – in a Champions League qualifier at Dynamo Kiev – and has not played in the last four months.

He has featured in just seven squads in La Liga, which has been enlarged to 23 players per game this campaign.