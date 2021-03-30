The Barcelona youngster who immediately caught the eye of Ronald Koeman

There have been multiple young stars who have blossomed at Barcelona this season including Pedri, Ilaix Moriba, Oscar Mingueza and Ansu Fati.

However, despite not making his first-team debut thus far, Nico Gonzalez could be the next big talent to break into the squad.

As outlined by La Voz de Galicia, the 19-year-old caught the eye of Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman in the training sessions last summer and is highly valued by the coaching staff.

The Spain Under-19 international stands at 1.88m tall and although the Galician’s contract expires this summer, the club are hopeful of pinning him to a long-term deal that is likely to include first-team opportunities.

He is the son of Deportivo La Coruna legend Fran, this was the connection that first made Koeman aware of the player and he now appears to have a bright future of his own.

Earlier this month, El Mundo Deportivo claimed he would be the next player promoted from the club’s B side to their senior squad.