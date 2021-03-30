Spanish football evening headlines: Benzema could face 5 years in jail as blackmail trial confirmed, Barcelona to promote another youngster and Dembele’s transformation

Spanish football evening headlines for 30 March.

Benzema trial

Tuesday’s Real Madrid news is dominated by striker Karim Benzema being confirmed as standing trial in October this year in France.

The charges relate to allegations over the 33-year-old’s complicity in the blackmail of his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

Benzema is said to have acted as an intermediary between a group of blackmailers and Valbuena, who appeared in a recorded video of a sexual nature.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, the player could face a prison sentence of up to five years – alongside being fined €60k – if he is found guilty.

Gonzalez call-up

Nico Gonzalez could be the next big talent to break into the first-team squad at the Camp Nou according to a report in today’s Barcelona news.

As outlined by La Voz de Galicia, the 19-year-old caught the eye of Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman in the training sessions last summer and is highly valued by the coaching staff.

Earlier this month, El Mundo Deportivo claimed he would be the next player promoted from the club’s B side to their senior squad.

Dembele hires trio

Forward Ousmane Dembele has enjoyed a true return to form and fitness this season at Barcelona.

Now a report in L’Equipe, as cited by Marca, has outlined how Dembele has employed three people to maintain and improve his rise to prominence.

They are Salah Ghaidi (physical trainer), Jean Baptiste Duault (physiotherapist) and Anthony Audebaud (cook).