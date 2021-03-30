Spain Under-21 top group thanks to striker’s double over Czech Republic

Spain sealed their place in the quarter finals of the Under-21 European Championships thanks to a 2-0 victory over Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Levante striker Dani Gomez was the hero for La Rojita – the 22-year-old netted a brace late on to grab victory for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Gomez only entered the fray in the 65th minute – replacing Braga striker Abel Ruiz, formerly of Barcelona – before going on to make the difference with two decisive strikes.

Gomez is among the brightest striking prospects in La Liga, and he joined the Valencia-based side from Real Madrid last summer.

The result means the side qualify as group winners after claiming seven points from three matches – defeating co-hosts Slovenia on the opening day 3-0 before being held by Italy.

That the side have yet to concede a goal in the tournament will re-establish their position as among the tournament favourites.

Spain are aiming to retain the title they won in 2019 – when they defeated Germany 2-1 in the final – with an entirely new crop of young stars.