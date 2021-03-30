Sergio Ramos celebrates 35th birthday but Real Madrid believe he may leave this summer

Today is the 35th birthday of Sergio Ramos – one of the most iconic footballers of the century.

The Real Madrid captain has clocked up 720 senior appearances at club level – at both Sevilla and Madrid – since his debut in 2004, scoring 104 goals in that time.

At international level too he has broken multiple records and has scored 23 goals – a remarkable total for a defender – in 179 caps for the Spanish national team.

He has won 26 titles across that time, including four Champions League crowns, two European Championship titles and a World Cup.

However, a report in Marca outlines that Los Blancos believe he may leave this summer when his contract expires – indeed there are just 92 days remaining of his current deal in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid news is now dominated by the player’s future but he has yet to accept any approach from the club and due to his age and the club’s need for wage cuts, his future is now uncertain.