Ronaldo admits he will not be Real Valladolid owner in the long-term

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario has admitted he does not intend to remain as Real Valladolid in the long term.

Ronaldo became the majority owner of Valladolid in September 2018, after buying 51 percent of the club’s shares for a total of €30m.

The club have maintained their status in La Liga in the years since and Ronaldo has insisted that this remains the objective for the current campaign.

However, he does intend to make the club a challenger for European places and challenging for trophies by the time of his departure.

Whilst he does not intend to stay at the club in the long-term, he has no plans to go anywhere soon.

In quotes carried by Sports Illustrated, Ronaldo said: “I’m not going to stay here forever, because I have other things for the future in my mind.

“But it’s too early to talk about that. I want to make this club much better and bigger than when I got it. After that, let’s see.

“For now, it’s just: Keep working and keep the club in the first division.”

Ronaldo netted 104 goals across 177 appearances for Los Blancos between 2002 and 2007, while he hit 47 goals in 49 outings for Barcelona in the 1996-97 campaign in a professional career in which he scored over 400 goals.