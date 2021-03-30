Real Madrid’s Plan B for their defence this summer

Real Madrid have identified Sevilla star Jules Kounde as a potential transfer target this summer amid uncertainty over their current central defenders.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is out of contract this summer while the future of Raphael Varane is also uncertain.

Earlier this month, Diario AS reported that Varane has asked to leave the club this summer and he will not renew his contract – expiring in 2022 – meaning that a summer exit is possible.

Read more: Raphael Varane tells Real Madrid he wants summer exit

David Alaba is leaving Bayern Munich this summer as a free agent and Real Madrid are said to be leading the race for his signature.

However, a fresh report in Diario AS claims the Frenchman Kounde is now the club’s Plan B for the summer in case the move for Alaba fails or both Varane and Ramos depart.

Kounde has a release clause at the Andalusian club of €80m and is said to be seriously being considered by Madrid.

Villarreal defender Pau Torres and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly are also said to be in the frame, while Jesus Vallejo remains on loan at Granada.