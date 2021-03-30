Karim Benzema reacts to blackmail trial confirmation: “Finally, let’s go, the farce is over forever”

Tuesday’s Real Madrid news has been dominated by a court date being set for the trial of the club’s striker Karim Benzema later this year.

Benzema will appear before the court in October over allegations of complicity in the blackmail of his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

The alleged incident dates back to 2015 and criminal proceedings now means that Benzema must appear in court between 20-22 October this year.

💥 Informa @lequipe 👨‍⚖️ El juicio a Karim Benzema por supuesta complicidad en el chantaje a Mathieu Valbuena, con un vídeo sexual, se celebrará del 20 al 22 de octubre pic.twitter.com/ACgexWI0pv — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 30, 2021

It has been alleged that the Madrid star acted as an intermediary between a group of blackmailers and Valbuena, who appeared in a recorded video of a sexual nature.

Benzema is said to have encouraged Valbuena to pay the demands of the blackmailers, which was refused, and the Madrid striker was subsequently banished from the France international setup by boss Didier Deschamps.

The incident essentially ended the striker’s international career and has generated plenty of unwanted off-field headlines too.

Now, the 33-year-old has given his reaction to the update that a date has been confirmed for the trial.

Benzema wrote on his Instagram stories with an attachment of today’s news: “Finally, let’s go, the farce is over forever.”