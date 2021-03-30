Barcelona to name two new vice presidents

The restructuring of Barcelona under the new club president Joan Laporta is continuing with two new vice presidents set to be appointed at the Camp Nou.

Juli Guiu and Antoni Escudero are set to be appointed with Guiu heading the marketing department while Escudero will be at the top of the social area.

‼️ El Barça nomenarà dos nous vicepresident: – Juli Guiu: àrea de Màrqueting

– Antoni Escudero: àrea social Se sumen a Rafel Yuste (àrea esportiva), Eduard Romeu (àrea econòmica) i Elena Fort (àrea institucional) pic.twitter.com/hUNyGmpNLT — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) March 30, 2021

They will follow on from Rafel Yuste (sporting department), Eduard Romeu (economic department) and Elena Fort (institutional department) all being appointed by Laporta.

It follows on from a report in Catalan radio station RAC1 that both Román Gómez Ponti and Albert Soler are leaving the Camp Nou.

Gomez Ponti was the head of the club’s legal department and was one of four individuals arrested earlier this month as part of Barçagate while Soler was head of the professional sports section of the club.

More changes are anticipated behind the scenes at the club in the coming months.