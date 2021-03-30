Barcelona rule out move for Sergio Aguero – multiple reports

He will be a high-profile free agent this summer but Sergio Aguero will not be joining Barcelona this summer.

That is according to multiple reports from Catalonia – including Diario Sport and El Mundo Deportivo – which claims that the Blaugrana have definitively ruled out a move for the Argentine.

It contradicts a report in TyC Sports earlier this month which included Aguero in Barcelona transfer news as the Argentine striker could theoretically be a key component in their charm offensive to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou.

On Monday, City confirmed that Aguero would be leaving the club at the end of the campaign when his contract expired.

Aguero has netted a remarkable 257 goals across a decade at City but a series of fitness issues and a change in style at the Etihad has seen the striker limited to just five starts across all competitions this campaign, while he has netted just once domestically this season.

However, the latest reports say he does not fit the style of attacking play that the Catalan club are looking for and he will not be signed this year.