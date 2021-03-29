The challenge for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is in a rich vein of form and now has the challenge of maintaining this level until the end of the campaign.

The Frenchman has netted eight goals in his last six games and has 23 strikes in 32 outings this campaign – including 17 in La Liga from just 24 outings.

A report in Diario AS outlines how he has never been the leading goal scorer in any individual season in the Spanish top-flight, despite netting 186 goals in the division since moving to Madrid in 2009.

He has only ever finished top of the charts in the Ligue 1 season 2007-08, when he netted 20 goals in 36 games.

However, his spell in Madrid has largely been overshadowed by the goal scoring exploits of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo between 2009 and 2018, while he has fallen short of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at a league level since.

His 17 league goals to date trails Suarez’s 19 and Messi’s 23, but his incredible recent form means he could be set for a trajectory of 25 league goals or more this campaign.

He has scored eight of the 23 goals (34.78% of the goals he has this season) in the last six games: scored against Getafe, Valencia, Atlético de Madrid, Elche and Celta – two in each of the last two.