The Barcelona player fighting for his future at the club

Barcelona have been handed a boost ahead of club football returning next month with Sergi Roberto returning to action.

The player suffered a thigh injury at the start of February in the Copa del Rey win at Granada with it thought to have been a relapse from the previous injury suffered at the Wanda Metropolitano during the league defeat at Atletico Madrid in November.

In total, he has missed 34 matches for the Blaugrana this season and the next two months are described by Marca as being make or break for him in his career at the club.

The utility player is out of contract at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2022 and he has lost his place at right-back to Sergino Dest, while Oscar Mingueza has also played in that position.

Indeed, it is more likely he could be played in a midfield trio if Sergio Busquets is rested with Miralem Pjanic failing to make an impact since his arrival last year.

The Spain international has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Camp Nou and has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes.