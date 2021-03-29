Spanish football morning headlines: Cruyff update on Barcelona return, Real Madrid defender in trouble and praise for Dembele

Spanish football morning headlines for 29 March.

Cruyff on Barca return

Barcelona news on Monday sees Jordi Cruyff, who is currently the head coach of Chinese Super League club Shenzen FC, speak of a potential return to the Camp Nou.

Jordi Cruyff en @ellarguero “¿Mi futuro en el Barça? Ya se verá. Ahora estoy muy centrado en mi trabajo en China” “Koeman tiene mucho mérito y no sólo por lo futbolístico. Ha tenido un año q vale por 2 o 3. El trabajo tiene recompensa y ya la ha tenido”https://t.co/vzQBX9J7Sr — Sique RodríguezGairí (@SiqueRodriguez) March 29, 2021

The Dutchman has been linked with a possible move to the club in a technical role in their sporting department.

Cruyff told Cadena Ser: “My future at Barça? Let’s wait and see. Now I am very focused on my work in China.”

Marcelo in trouble

Real Madrid defender Marcelo is under scrutiny in Spain after posting a picture of himself and his family in the region of Valencia – at a time when internal travel is not allowed in the nation.

El Mundo Deportivo cite Spanish press agency EFE as reporting that the Generalitat believe the player is being unhelpful and uncivil in assisting with the case.

Marcelo’s family were posing at the seafront of the La Malvarrosa beach in Valencia, which appears to have broken article 5.5 of the Decree Law 11/2020 – which is punishable by a fine of between €60 and €600.

Furthermore, there could be a €100 fine for not wearing a mask in the photo – as is civil law in the nation at the moment.

Dembele wins press praise

Forward Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona starred for France in their win at Kazakhstan this weekend and the French press praise him on Sunday.

As per El Mundo Deportivo, Le Parisien read: “This is the Dembélé we want”, while L’Equipe write that Dembele “paved the way” for an important victory for Les Bleus.