Spanish football evening headlines: Neymar trial confirmed, Real Madrid to sue doping doctor and Barcelona to sack Kluivert

Spanish football evening headlines for 29 March.

Neymar signing trial confirmed

The Spanish Supreme court has judged that the trial of Barcelona’s signing of Neymar from Santos in 2013 will be held in the Catalan capital and not in Madrid.

The trial is surrounding the alleged crimes of corruption and fraud in the signing of the Brazilian and that “deceptive criminal strategies and behaviours were deployed” in the move.

The player will stand trial alongside his parents and former club presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, in a case likely to dominate Barcelona news.

Madrid to sue doctor

Real Madrid are considering suing the doctor Eufemiano Fuentes after he hinted that he had a relationship with the medical staff at the club.

Fuentes – at the centre of multiple allegeddoping scandals – appears to have insinuated during an interview that he had a relationship with the medical team at Los Blancos, to which Madrid may prepare legal action against.

Kluivert to leave Camp Nou

Diario Sport report that the club’s La Masia academy Patrick Kluivert will leave Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season.

It is said by the report that the Dutchman is likely to be replaced by Jose Ramon Alexanko in the role.