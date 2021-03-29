Spain star Fabian Ruiz unconcerned by La Roja’s 2021 form

Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has stated he is not concerned by a mixed start to 2021 for the national team.

Luis Enrique‘s side kicked off their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Greece before snatching a late 2-1 win away in Georgia.

However, despite not hitting top form in the last seven days, Napoli star Ruiz believes Enrique and his players are moving in the right direction ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

“We were not good with the ball against Georgia. But not all games go the way you want them to,” he told an interview with Marca.

“But at half time we saw the mistakes and there was an improvement in the second half.

“Our goal is always to win and to be first in the group. We have a very good squad and we are doing things well.”

Spain complete their qualification triple header against Kosovo on March 31 as Enrique aims to end on a high note before this summer’s rescheduled tournament.

La Roja are likely play at least two friendlies before the competition begins with details expected to be confirmed next month before their curtain raiser against Sweden on June 14.