Ronaldo apologises for “horrible” 2002 World Cup haircut: “I apologise to all mothers”

Former Real Madrid striker and current Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo Nazario has apologised for his haircut at the 2002 World Cup.

The legendary frontman fired his nation to the title in the Japan/South Korea tournament but almost two decades later, he has apologised for a haircut late into the tournament.

Ahead of his nation’s semi-final triumph over Turkey, the striker shaved off all his hair apart from a small section at the front of his head.

In quotes carried by Sports Illustrated, Ronaldo has reflected upon the haircut as “horrible” before explaining: “I apologise to all mothers who saw their kids make the same haircut.”

He also explained the story behind the haircut – claiming that he had sustained a leg injury prior to the last four clash and he did the cut to avoid having to talk to the media.

“I saw my teammates and asked, ‘Do you like it?’ They said, ‘No, it’s horrible! Cut this off!’ But the journalists saw my haircut and forgot about the injury.”

Ronaldo netted 104 goals across 177 appearances for Los Blancos between 2002 and 2007, while he hit 47 goals in 49 outings for Barcelona in the 1996-97 campaign in a professional career in which he scored over 400 goals.