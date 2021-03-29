La Liga News

Real Madrid have decided this youth star will replace Marcelo

Monday’s Real Madrid news included a possible off-pitch misdemeanour from the club’s defender Marcelo.

The Brazilian posted a picture of himself and his family in the region of Valencia – at a time when internal travel is not allowed in the nation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marcelo Vieira Jr. (@marcelotwelve)

A report in Diario AS has outlined how Marcelo is unlikely to have a long-term future at Los Blancos and whilst Ferland Mendy is first-choice in the position at the club, a promising youth star is in-line to replace the Brazilian in the first-team squad.

Miguel Gutierrez has already featured in a number of first-team matchday squads this campaign and the report adds that Madrid have turned down multiple bids from clubs for the 19-year-old.

Gutierrez confirmed a year ago that he had penned a new contract at the club through to the summer of 2024 while Diario AS reported in May last year that he was now a member of the first-team squad’s training sessions.

Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are said to have lodged an interest in the player, with clubs from England and Portugal also monitoring the situation.

Posted by

Tags Marcelo Miguel Gutiérrez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.