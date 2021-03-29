Real Madrid have decided this youth star will replace Marcelo

Monday’s Real Madrid news included a possible off-pitch misdemeanour from the club’s defender Marcelo.

The Brazilian posted a picture of himself and his family in the region of Valencia – at a time when internal travel is not allowed in the nation.

A report in Diario AS has outlined how Marcelo is unlikely to have a long-term future at Los Blancos and whilst Ferland Mendy is first-choice in the position at the club, a promising youth star is in-line to replace the Brazilian in the first-team squad.

Miguel Gutierrez has already featured in a number of first-team matchday squads this campaign and the report adds that Madrid have turned down multiple bids from clubs for the 19-year-old.

Gutierrez confirmed a year ago that he had penned a new contract at the club through to the summer of 2024 while Diario AS reported in May last year that he was now a member of the first-team squad’s training sessions.

Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are said to have lodged an interest in the player, with clubs from England and Portugal also monitoring the situation.