Real Madrid face injury concerns ahead of La Liga return

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is monitoring a growing injury crisis ahead of their return to La Liga action this weekend.

Los Blancos are aiming to close a six-point gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks and they play host to Eibar on their return from the international break.

Zidane allowed those players not away with their national sides to have a few extra days rest with the majority returning to full training today.

According to reports from Marca, Zidane will definitely be without Eden Hazard, but Dani Carvajal could return against the Basque side after he stepped up his recovery from injury this weekend.

There is concern over midfield pair Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos who both missed out on international call ups due to ongoing injuries.

Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric will also be monitored after the veteran pair featured for Spain and Croatia in the last seven days.