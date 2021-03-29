Real Madrid defender could be in hot water over lockdown breach

Real Madrid defender Marcelo is under scrutiny in Spain after posting a picture of himself and his family in the region of Valencia – at a time when internal travel is not allowed in the nation.

The Brazilian’s family are based in the region of the Spanish capital and internal travel is not currently allowed within the nation apart from in exceptional circumstances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcelo Vieira Jr. (@marcelotwelve)

El Mundo Deportivo cite Spanish press agency EFE as reporting that the Generalitat believe the player is being unhelpful and uncivil in assisting with the case.

However, Cadena Cope say that the family had a just cause for the travel due to a personal matter and his family are calm about the situation.

Marcelo’s family were posing at the seafront of the La Malvarrosa beach in Valencia, which appears to have broken article 5.5 of the Decree Law 11/2020 – which is punishable by a fine of between €60 and €600.

Furthermore, there could be a €100 fine for not wearing a mask in the photo – as is currently civil law within Spain.

Marcelo is currently enjoying a mini-break due to no international football for South American nations over this two-week break from club football.