Man City confirm Aguero summer exit amid Barcelona links

Manchester City have confirmed their legendary striker Sergio Aguero will leave the club at the end of his contract in June.

It follows on from a report in TyC Sports earlier this month including him in Barcelona transfer news as the Argentine striker could be a key component in their charm offensive to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou.

The two players are close friends having spent 15 years together at international level for Argentina.

Aguero has netted a remarkable 257 goals across a decade at City but a series of fitness issues and a change in style at the Etihad has seen the striker limited to just four starts across all competitions this campaign, while he has netted just once domestically this season.

Aguero is one of the most iconic players in City’s history and the club have confirmed a statue will be built in his honour outside their Etihad stadium.