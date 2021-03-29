Jordi Cruyff responds to question over Barcelona return

Jordi Cruyff is currently the head coach of Chinese Super League club Shenzen FC but he has been linked with a return to Barcelona in a technical role.

Jordi’s father Johan– who passed away in 2016 – was an icon at the Catalan club and is credited with shaping their modern identity and playing style more than any other individual, so it is no surprise that these links continue to resurface.

Earlier this month, El Mundo Deportivo reported that the Dutchman was hopeful of engineering a departure from the Chinese club on good terms to facilitate a return to the Camp Nou over the coming months, in a feature of Barcelona news.

Jordi Cruyff en @ellarguero “¿Mi futuro en el Barça? Ya se verá. Ahora estoy muy centrado en mi trabajo en China” “Koeman tiene mucho mérito y no sólo por lo futbolístico. Ha tenido un año q vale por 2 o 3. El trabajo tiene recompensa y ya la ha tenido”https://t.co/vzQBX9J7Sr — Sique RodríguezGairí (@SiqueRodriguez) March 29, 2021

Cruyff told an interview with Cadena Ser on Sunday evening: “My future at Barça? Let’s wait and see. Now I am very focused on my work in China.”

The former winger spent eight years of his career at the Camp Nou when his father Johan was involved at the club, netting a total of 11 goals in 54 outings.

Since hanging up his boots, he has fulfilled the sports director roles at both AEK Larnaca and Maccabi Tel Aviv, while also holding management roles at Chongqing Dangdai Lifan, Ecuador and Shenzen.