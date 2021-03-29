Inter Milan to pay Achraf Hakimi fee to Real Madrid

Inter Milan will make a delayed payment of €13m to Real Madrid as part of their 2020 signing of Achraf Hakimi.

Moroccan international Hakimi joined Antonio Conte’s side at the start of the current campaign as part of a reported €40m deal.

The move includes performance related add ons, based on his success in Serie A, with Conte’s team currently leading the way in the Italian top-flight.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mundo Deportivo, Inter will now pay an agreed fee to complete the initial deal.

The two clubs agreed to defer the payment from the end of 2020, until the end of March 2021, in order to adhere to UEFA guidelines on settling accounts before the end of the financial year.

Hakimi has quickly established himself as a key figure in Conte’s plans, with 26 league appearances and 6 goals in 2020/21, as they aim to end an 11-year wait for a league title at the San Siro.