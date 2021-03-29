Emerson Royal: “I don’t think about Barcelona or anyone else, only Betis”

The future of full-back Emerson Royal this summer will be fascinating with both Real Betis and Barcelona needing to come to an agreement over his contract.

The Brazilian is part-owned by both clubs in a somewhat convoluted agreement that saw the player move to Spain in January 2019 from Atletico Mineiro in a reported €12.7m deal, with each club paying half of that sum.

Emerson has been on the book of Betis for the two years since although a clause in his contract stipulates that the Blaugrana have an option to sign him permanently this summer with a contract through to the summer of 2024.

However, this is where things become even less clear; as per Goal.com last week – the Catalan club are obliged to pay Betis €9m to ensure that deal becomes permanent.

That same report claims that Barcelona news sees the club want to incorporate the player into the squad next season to challenge for the position alongside Sergino Dest, but that Paris Saint-Germain also want to sign him.

With Sergi Roberto also in the first-team squad at the Camp Nou, the Catalan club may look at a sale for Emerson but Betis would be owed 20 percent of that operation – meaning the Seville-based club would profit more than Barca should that domino effect of deals come to fruition.

However, the attacking right-back has now given an interview where he has insisted he remains committed to Betis and believes the club qualifying for Europe is a huge incentive.

Emerson told Diario De Sevilla: “I see what comes out in the press, but right now I am one hundred percent concentrated here.

“I don’t think about Barcelona or anyone else, only Betis.

“We have ten important games and we want to get the maximum of them out if possible. When the season is over, then I will start to think about my future.

“Europe will be a huge boost of course. For me and for all the players that are here. We deserve to put Betis where it needs to be because it is a spectacular club and it has to always be fighting for important things.”