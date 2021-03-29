Barcelona yet to approach Dembele on contract renewal

Whilst the attention of major contract news at Barcelona has centred on the expiring deal of Lionel Messi, there is another attacking star at the club with an uncertain situation.

Whilst Messi’s deal expires in three months, the current deal for forward Ousmane Dembele will run through until the summer of 2022.

However, with just 15 months remaining on the contract it is now at a tipping point and Barcelona news is now looking at whether the Frenchman will be offered a renewed deal.

Dembele’s first three seasons at the Camp Nou were derailed by multiple injury issues – suffering eight different muscular injuries in that time – including missing 11 months of action with a thigh muscle rupture suffered in November 2019.

This season he has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence in form and fitness, featuring 35 times this season and 15 this calendar year.

Now, Cadena Cope report that whilst the club are considering a renewal, they are yet to approach the player.

The intention of the club is to offer Dembele a new contract but neither party are currently in a rush to conclude a deal.

Dembele has scored 28 goals in 109 Blaugrana appearances but appears to be an increasingly important first-team member.