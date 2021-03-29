Barcelona boardroom shake-up continues as two exit club

The restructuring of Barcelona under the new club president Joan Laporta is continuing with two boardroom members leaving their roles on Monday.

As per a report from Catalan radio station RAC1, both Román Gómez Ponti and Albert Soler are leaving the Camp Nou.

‼️ NOTÍCIA @EsportsRAC1 Román Gómez Ponti (cap dels serveis jurídics) i Albert Soler (responsable d’esports professionals) deixen el Barça. Cristina Belloque es fa càrrec de manera interina de l’àrea jurídica i Òscar Grau de les seccions. pic.twitter.com/b4GwlIZ5HO — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) March 29, 2021

Gomez Ponti was the head of the club’s legal department and was one of four individuals arrested earlier this month as part of Barçagate.

Read more: Barcelona arrests: the alleged crimes and potential punishments from ‘Barçagate’

The club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, his right-hand man Jaume Masferrer and club CEO Oscar Grau were all arrested by the Catalan police as part of the investigation.

Albert Soler – head of the professional sports section of the club – is also said by the report to be leaving his role.

Cristina Belloque is said to be temporarily in charge of the legal department while Grau will temporarily act as the de facto replacement for Soler.

More changes are anticipated behind the scenes at the club in the coming months.