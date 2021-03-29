Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente set for defensive role on Spain duty

Atletico Madrid‘s midfield star Marcos Llorente could be pressed into a defensive role again with Spain this week.

Luis Enrique‘s side have kicked off their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with a draw against Greece and a last gap 2-1 win in Georgia.

La Roja round off their triple header with a home game against Kosovo at Seville’s Estadio de La Cartuja but the former Barcelona boss faces an injury headache.

First choice right backs Sergio Roberto and Dani Carvajal have both been ruled out through injury this month with Llorente filling in at full back.

Llorente started in the draw with Greece and he replaced Pedro Porro in the win in Tbilisi and according to reports from Marca he will continue in his new role against Kosovo.

Roberto and Carvajal will return to the fold for this summer’s European Championships, if they can prove their fitness, but Llorente’s versatility could see him redeployed at Euro 2020.