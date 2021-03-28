Watch: Dani Olmo scores a thumping last-minute winner for La Roja against Georgia

La Roja faced Georgia this evening in Tblisi, in the second match of the qualification phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It was an important game to get Luis Enrique’s men off to a good start in their group, all the more so after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Greece at Los Carmenes during the week.

La Roja came into the international break in a good mood. They finished top of their group in the qualification phase for Euro 2020, five points clear of Sweden and nine clear of Norway.

They also finished top of their Nations League group, pipping Germany by two points and ending that campaign with a 6-0 evisceration of the runners-up in November at La Cartuja.

Spain started reasonably well but were aware of the threat Georgia, who went into the game without fear and backed by a noisy crowd, posed, and it was made real shortly before half time.

The ball fell to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a good position, who made no mistake with an accurate finish. Spain got back on level terms ten minutes into the second half, however, when Ferran Torres met Jordi Alba’s cross at the back post, and went ahead in the 93rd minute through Dani Olmo.