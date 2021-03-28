Watch: Almeria coach Jose Gomes’ bizarre rant goes viral

Almeria’s Portuguese coach Jose Gomes has gone viral this weekend after a bizarre rant captured on video. Speaking to the media, Gomes quickly becomes enraged, remarking that he comes from good people and he and his team deserve respect.

Gomes was speaking after Almeria’s 1-1 draw with Leganes in the Segunda yesterday afternoon. It had been scoreless heading into the 90th minute, with Almeria going ahead through Manu Morlanes in the 92nd minute only to incredibly concede a last-gasp equaliser to Juan Munoz Munoz in the 100th. They sit third in the league table, behind Espanyol and Mallorca. Leganes are three points behind them in fourth.

Safe to say Almería’s Portuguese coach José Gomes isn’t having the best of weekends. From zero to 100, real quick. 🚗 💨 #LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GQGn4z20uz — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) March 28, 2021

Gomes, 50, joined Almeria in 2020. Born in Matosinhos in Portugal, he’s enjoyed an itinerant coaching career that’s seen him work in his native land, Spain, Greece, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and England. Almeria’s ambition this season is to return to the Primera, with the Andalusians not having graced Spanish football’s top flight since 2015.