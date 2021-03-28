Toni Kroos tipped for Germany retirement after Euro 2020

Real Madrid midfield star Toni Kroos is rumoured to be considering international retirement after this summer’s European Championships.

The German international was left out of Joachim Low’s squad for this month’s 2022 World Cup qualification triple header after only just returning from injury.

Low has been firm in his dismissal of Kroos falling out of favour, claiming the former Bayern Munich man will be in his squad this summer, if he is fit.

However, according to reports from German outlet Bild, via Marca, the 31-year old could bring the curtain down on his international career this summer.

Kroos is the highest appearance maker currently available to Low, with 101 international caps to his name, however, if he does opt to retire this summer he will not break the record.

A regular spot at Euro 2020 will likely leave him just behind former teammates Phillip Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger, with Lothar Matthaus the outright leader on 150.