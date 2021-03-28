Spanish football morning headlines: Laporta’s gang of super agents, Juventus look to Joao Felix and Dembele’s renewal a priority for Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for 28 March

Joan Laporta and his gang of super agents

One thing Joan Laporta can’t be criticised for is his ability to cultivate relationships with football people. The newly-elected Barcelona president has ties with some of the most powerful movers and shakers in the game according to Marca, including a strong network of super agents.

Juventus look to the future and Joao Felix

The plan for Juventus to be spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo to European triumph has failed, so the Italian giants are preparing to revolutionise their playing squad this coming summer. There’s still a lot of football to be played, but their Champions League exit to Porto has coloured their campaign. Thoughts have, understandably, turned to the talent they could procure in the market according to Diario AS, with Joao Felix a key target.

Ousmane Dembele’s renewal a priority for Barcelona

Six months ago Ousmane Dembele was pretty much surplus to requirements in the minds of Barcelona and Ronald Koeman. A move to Manchester United had been close, with Memphis Depay coming in instead. Now, however, the Frenchman has put together his best run in blaugrana, and the Catalans’ priority lies in renewing his contract as per Mundo Deportivo.

