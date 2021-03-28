Spanish football evening headlines: La Roja mount remontada, Mbappe takes charge of future and Dembele makes scoring return to the French national team

Spanish football evening headlines for 28 March

La Roja mount remontada to escape Georgia banana skin with last-gasp victory

La Roja mounted a remontada to beat Georgia 2-1 this evening in Tblisi in the second match of the qualification phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It was an important game to get Luis Enrique’s men off to a good start in their group, all the more so after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Greece.

Read more here.

Kylian Mbappe begins to take control of his future ahead of pivotal summer

Kylian Mbappe is a man that’s dominated Real Madrid news for months, and with summer around the corner that doesn’t look to be a state of affairs that’s about to change. The Frenchman still hasn’t renewed his deal with Paris Saint-Germain, and with his deal ending in 2022 they’d be looking to sell him this summer if that remains the case to avoid losing him on a free.

Read more here.

Ousmane Dembele marks return to the French national team with a goal

Six months ago Ousmane Dembele was pretty much surplus to requirements in the minds of Barcelona and Ronald Koeman. Now, however, the Frenchman has put together his best run in blaugrana, and the Catalans’ priority lies in renewing his contract.

Read more here.