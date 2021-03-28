Spain star Ferran Torres fires warning shot after Georgia win

Spain midfielder Ferran Torres has issued a warning to their rivals after La Roja secured a 2-1 comeback win away in Georgia.

Luis Enrique’s side struggled for large parts of the game in Tbilisi, before Torres continued his recent strong run of goal scoring form with a second half equaliser.

Spain’s turnaround was completed in added time as Dani Olmo fired home a winner to seal their first 2022 World Cup qualification win.

Despite looking someway short of their best, Manchester City star Torres claimed Spain are still a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.

“We knew we were going to suffer, and we had the fans against us,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“The important thing is we have worked until the end and got the three points.

“Every game is different, and it cane be difficult if opponents try and lock us up, but if we play our football, few teams can beat us.”

Torres and Olmo are almost certain to be included in Enrique’s final 23-man squad for this summer’s rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament.

Enrique will give his charges one final chance to impress in competitive action, before the competition kicks off in June, as his team face a third qualifier, at home against Kosovo on March 31.