Real Madrid linked with shock Romelu Lukaku offer in 2021

Real Madrid could make a shock summer offer for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku if they fail to secure other transfer targets.

Los Blancos have been linked with moves for a high profile No.9 ahead of the 2021/22 season with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe both rumoured to be high up on their wish list.

Zinedine Zidane is targeting a long term replacement for star man Karim Benzema, and according to reports from the Daily Telegraph, via Mundo Deportivo, Lukaku is a realistic option.

The Belgian star has rediscovered his best form in Italy, with 42 Serie A goals in 62 appearances in the last two seasons, as Antonio Conte’s side look to secure a first league title since 2010 in the coming months.

Lukaku is under contract at the San Siro until 2024, however, a chance to test himself in Spain could potentially tempt the former Manchester United man into a change of heart over his future.