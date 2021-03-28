Pedri and Bryan Gil start for La Roja against Georgia as Luis Enrique names much-changed side

La Roja face Georgia this evening in Tblisi, in the second match of the qualification phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It’s an important game in getting Luis Enrique’s men off to a good start in their group, all the more so after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Greece at Los Carmenes during the week.

Georgia come into the game off the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sweden in their qualifying opener.

La Roja came into the international break in a good mood. They finished top of their group in the qualification phase for Euro 2020, five points clear of Sweden and nine clear of Norway.

They also finished top of their Nations League group, pipping Germany by two points and ending that campaign with a 6-0 evisceration of the runners-up in November at La Cartuja.

🚨 ¡¡YA TENEMOS LA ALINEACIÓN OFICIAL DE ESPAÑA!! 👥 Este es el once inicial de @LUISENRIQUE21 para batirnos a Georgia en el segundo partido de la Fase de Clasificación para el Mundial de #Catar2022. 💪🏻 ¡¡A por los tres puntos, equipo!!#SomosEspaña#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/wkNeDXYjnm — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) March 28, 2021

Luis Enrique made several changes. He set his team up in what appears to be a 4-3-3, with Unai Simon in goal behind a back four of Pedro Porro, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets anchors the midfield, flanked by Pedri and Fabian Ruiz. Alvaro Morata leads the line, with Bryan Gil and Ferran Torres either side of him.