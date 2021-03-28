Paulo Dybala linked in swap deal with Barcelona and Real Madrid

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and the Premier League elite said to be at the front of the queue to secure his signature. Dybala has shown his talent in Italy, but has recently fallen from prominence in Andrea Pirlo’s thinking, playing just over a quarter of Juventus’ minutes this season.

The Argentine’s contract expires in June 2022 and he refused an extension last summer. His agent is awaiting a new proposal, but Football Italia, citing reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport, indicate that Juventus could look to utilise him in a swap deal this transfer window. The idea would be for them to swap Dybala with Madrid’s Isco or Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

Other players in the frame are Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi, Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus. Tottenham and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, who joined Juventus for €40m from Palermo back in 2015.