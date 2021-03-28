La Roja mount remontada to escape Georgia banana skin with last-gasp victory

La Roja mounted a remontada to beat Georgia 2-1 this evening in Tblisi in the second match of the qualification phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It was an important game to get Luis Enrique’s men off to a good start in their group, all the more so after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Greece at Los Carmenes during the week.

Spain started reasonably well but were aware of the threat Georgia, who went into the game without fear and backed by a noisy crowd, posed, and it was made real shortly before half time.

The ball fell to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a good position, and he made no mistake with an accurate finish.

Spain got back on level terms ten minutes into the second half, however, when Ferran Torres met Jordi Alba’s cross at the back post. They found the winner in the 93rd minute through Dani Olmo, who fired his country into the lead from distance.

Georgia were then reduced to ten men after Nika Kvekveskiri saw red for a shocking challenge on Pedri, and Spain had done enough. A big result for Luis Enrique and his team.