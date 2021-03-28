Kylian Mbappe begins to take control of his future ahead of pivotal summer

Kylian Mbappe is a man that’s dominated Real Madrid news for months, and with summer around the corner that doesn’t look to be a state of affairs that’s about to change. The Frenchman still hasn’t renewed his deal with Paris Saint-Germain, and with his deal ending in 2022 they’d be looking to sell him this summer if that remains the case to avoid losing him on a free.

Mbappe has been offered, according to Diario AS, a long contract worth €30m net per season but has rejected it. Madrid are watching the process with keen interest, and the Spanish capital is indeed Mbappe’s preferred destination should he leave Paris. Liverpool are also in the picture.

Mbappe is expected to make his final decision after Euro 2020. Le Parisien report that he’s decided not to go to the Tokyo Olympics, as he had been considering. There are two reasons he could have stepped aside. Fatigue is an obvious one, but also the potential of being available to close a transfer. The big issue for Madrid is money. Mbappe is expected to command a fee of around €200m despite his contract ending next year.