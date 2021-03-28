Juventus look to the future and Joao Felix

The plan for Juventus to be spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo to European triumph has failed, so the Italian giants are preparing to revolutionise their playing squad this coming summer. There’s still a lot of football to be played, but their Champions League exit to Porto has coloured their campaign. Thoughts have, understandably, turned to the talent they could procure in the market according to Diario AS, with Joao Felix a key target.

Felix has been markedly better this year than he was in his first, more transitional season, in Spain, but many believe that the Portuguese would be better off playing for a coach more creatively indulgent than Diego Simeone. That doesn’t mean he’ll be easy, or cheap, to prise from Atletico Madrid, however.

Also included in the list of players compiled by Tuttosport that Juventus are apparently considering is Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain, Isco of Real Madrid, Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City. Felix is their dream, but given the financial problems the club are in the midst of it looks like it’s going to remain just that.