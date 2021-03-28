David Beckham wants David Silva at Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham is reportedly targeting a shock move for Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva this summer.

Former Real Madrid star Beckham has consistently stated his desire to bring some of the biggest names in European football to his MLS project in the coming years.

Beckham has succeeded in bringing some former Premier League players into the club in recent months, however, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Silva is his next target.

Silva returned to La Liga last summer after a decade with Manchester City signing a two-year contract with La Real.

Despite playing a regular role for the Basque giants in 2020/21, Beckham will aim to tempt the 35-year old to make the move across the Atlantic in the coming months.

Silva’s current rumoured plan is to play one final season with his boyhood club Las Palmas before retirement, when his La Real deal ends in 2022.