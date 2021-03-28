Atletico Madrid want full £103m release for Marcos Llorente amid Premier League interest

Atletico Madrid will not lower their asking price for star midfielder Marcos Llorente this summer.

The Spanish international is rumoured to be attracting interest from Premier League pair Manchester United and Manchester City after playing a key role in Los Rojiblancos title push in 2020/21.

However, despite the growing interest in the former Real Madrid schemer, Atletico boss Diego Simeone has no interest in selling his midfield lynchpin in 2021.

Reports from Marca have stated the La Liga leaders will not budge on their stance for Llorente and will only begin negotiations if his £103m release clause is triggered by an interested club.

Neither of the English sides are likely to go above £70m for the 26-year old despite his impressive last 12 months in the red and white of Atletico.

Llorente has played in all 28 of Atletico’s league games in 2020/21, with 24 starts, as part of solid midfield partnership with club captain Koke.