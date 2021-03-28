Atletico Madrid La Liga

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix set for Portugal return

Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix looks set to return to the Portugal starting line up for their clash with Luxembourg tomorrow.

Felix has been used as a late substitute by Portugal boss Fernando Santos in both of their opening two 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

However, according to reports from Diario AS, Santos will bring him into the first XI for their final competitive game before this summer’s European Championships.

Felix has struggled with injuries and form for Diego Simeone‘s side so far this season, despite Los Rojiblancos currently leading the way in La Liga.

He has managed seven goals in 13 league starts this season but he has only found the net twice in 2021.

Despite that inconsistent run of form, Simeone is set to place his faith in the former Benfica star for the end of season run in, as they aim to clinch a first league title since 2014.

 

