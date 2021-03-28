Atletico Madrid midfielder linked with Porto return

Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera has been linked with a low key return to former team Porto this summer.

The Mexican international joined Diego Simeone‘s side on a free transfer from Porto at the start of the 2019/20 La Liga season.

However, despite initially playing a regular rotating role in Simeone’s plans, he has slipped way down the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano in recent months.

Injuries, Covid-19 and rumoured personal problems have played a constant disruptive role for Herrera, but Simeone has generally opted for alternative midfielders in 2020/21, with the 30-year old making just four league starts.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is monitoring the situation ahead of a potential summer bid.

Herrera still has a year left on his current Atletico contract, but with his first team role unlikely to change next season, Simeone could be open to offers in the region of €8m for him.